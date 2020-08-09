Joellen “Jody” Hall-Fleming
May 22, 1938 - August 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joellen “Jody” Hall-Fleming, 82, passed away on August 5, 2020.
Jody was born on May 22, 1938 in Mishawaka to Leo and Mabel (Buckles) Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Jeffrey Hall, and sister, Marilyn Davis Pavuls.
On May 14, 1960 she married John E. Hall who preceded her in death on May 28, 2000. Then on December 27, 2003, she married Wayne L. Fleming. Surviving are her husband, Wayne L. Fleming; son, John E. Hall Jr., her brother, Jack Davis, her sister, Colleen Lerner, and cousin, Dorothy Melville.
Jody retired after 10 years from School City of Mishawaka as Program Assistant at the Family and Children's Center. She was a Cub Scout Leader and an avid Notre Dame sports fan, and would often be found attending Note Dame women's basketball games.
Jody wanted to thank and recognize some very special friends for all of their kindness, love and care, including Marlene Baker, Judy Zielinski, Patti Hoppers, Marilyn Cates, Janet Staton, Jennie Penrose, Stephanie Lane, and her sister-in-law, Nancy Grant.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. A Memorial service will be held immediately following at Hahn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
