Joetta Wilson
1951 - 2020
Joetta Wilson

Sept. 7, 1951 - May 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joetta Wilson, also known as “Granny Joe”, 68, was born to the union of JC and Edna Jean Dokes in Osceola, Arkansas on September 7, 1951. Mom entered eternal life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 4:43p.m. at home surrounded by her family.

Mom enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, and cookouts with family. She also enjoyed talking on the phone, telling you how to season your food, and playing cards. Prior to mom's failing health she worked at Notre Dame in the south dining hall for several years.

Joe leaves behind two daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Robinson & Jeannette Wilson, both of South Bend, Indiana; three sons, James R. Wilson IV and Jason Wilson, both of South Bend Indiana, and Jeffery (Deona) Smith of Indianapolis, IN; four sisters, Toni Dokes and Arenda (Darnell) Murray, both of South Bend, Patricia Dokes of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Gaynelle Kilgore of Omaha, Nebraska; two brothers, James (Barbara) Dokes and Eric (Yolanda) Dokes both of South Bend, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Glenda Dokes of Indianapolis.

Granny also leaves behind several grandchildren: Tyrus, Tyonda, Tyon, & Tyrese Belcher; Reba & Brianna Robinson; Je'Carlos and Je'Shaun Jackson; Amon Jr. and Khamalawo Pangalala; Tracy Urquizo-Wilson; Staphany, Stacey, Susie, and Kiaha Wilson; James Wilson V, Kendrail Alfred, Joshua and Jason Jr. Wilson; Javon and Devon Hill; Ja'Deon, Derrion, and Jaceion Smith; all the kids who came into mom's life and just started calling her “granny”, and 12 great-grandchildren. Mom also leaves a host of relatives, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who will miss her deeply!!!

Preceding mom in death are JC & Edna Dokes (parents), Joanne (daughter), Brandon (grandson), Obel Kilgore (brother-in-law), Larry & Ronald Dokes (brothers), Gail Binion-Dokes & Sharon Dokes (sisters), and Angel Reed (niece).

Thanks to Hospice Care & Shelley Fowler for taking care of mom.

Services for Joe will be held on May 15, 2020 at 12p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services. A graveside service will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Online condolences be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
MAY
15
Service
12:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
