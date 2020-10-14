John A. Lipinski
Sept. 20, 1953 - Oct. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John A. Lipinski, 67, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
John was born September 20, 1953 in Mishawaka to the late Victor and Maryann (Marko) Lipinski.
Left to cherish the memory of John are his children, Krista M. (David Underly) Lipinski, Christopher B. (Kate) Cox, Alicia M. Cox, Douglas E. (Kristin) Cox, and Corey O. (Jassica) Cox; grandchildren, Avery, Emery, Hunter, Mason, and Aleah; and sisters, Vicky (Paul) Szajko and Pat Ringenberg.
