John A. Lipinski
1953 - 2020
John A. Lipinski

Sept. 20, 1953 - Oct. 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - John A. Lipinski, 67, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.

John was born September 20, 1953 in Mishawaka to the late Victor and Maryann (Marko) Lipinski.

Left to cherish the memory of John are his children, Krista M. (David Underly) Lipinski, Christopher B. (Kate) Cox, Alicia M. Cox, Douglas E. (Kristin) Cox, and Corey O. (Jassica) Cox; grandchildren, Avery, Emery, Hunter, Mason, and Aleah; and sisters, Vicky (Paul) Szajko and Pat Ringenberg.

ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
