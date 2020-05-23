Or Copy this URL to Share

John A. Mills



August 5, 1953 - May 18, 2020



PLYMOUTH, IN - Funeral services for John A. Mills will be held on Wed., May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth with Pastor Toni Carmer officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 12-2 p.m. in the funeral home.





