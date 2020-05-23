John A. Mills
John A. Mills

August 5, 1953 - May 18, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Funeral services for John A. Mills will be held on Wed., May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth with Pastor Toni Carmer officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 12-2 p.m. in the funeral home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
