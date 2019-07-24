John A. Vogt



SOUTH BEND, IN - John Albert Vogt, 56, of South Bend, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in his residence. John was born January 20, 1963 in Chicago, IL, to the late Clarence Vogt and Goldie (Minder). He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Vogt. On September 11, 2016 in South Bend, John married Cindy (Singleton), who survives, along with two daughters, Stephanie Ziegert and Jennifer (Dale) Bartels, both of South Bend; one son, Joseph Mason of South Bend, twenty grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one sister, Cindy Vogt of South Bend; and three brothers, Daniel Vogt of South Bend, Christopher Leek of Bristol, IN, and Sam (Kelly) Steenbergen from Fisher, IL. John was the owner of Proud Movers in South Bend. He was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved moving, remodeling homes, fishing, hunting, camping, singing, and Halloween. What he enjoyed most was his family and making memories with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Services will be held 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William Street, South Bend, with Pastor Dale Welling officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 pm. until the time of service at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019