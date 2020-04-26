|
|
John Albert Monaghan
April 14, 1954 - April 19, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - John Monaghan, 66 years old, of Diamond Lake, Cassopolis, Michigan, formerly of Edwardsburg, Michigan, passed to his rest April 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. John was born April 14, 1954 in Northport, Michigan, the son of George W. and Therese (Schumacher) Monaghan and moved to Edwardsburg in 1961. He married Sue Mowery on October 25, 1980 in Elkhart, Indiana.
After graduation from Edwardsburg High School in 1972, John attended Michigan State University for a year, then traveled around Europe with his brother Bill for several months. He went on to serve in the United States Army, stationed in Baumholder, Germany, and was Honorably Discharged in February of 1979.
John began his career working for the Village of Edwardsburg in 1979 as the Street Superintendent. In 2013 John earned his Michigan DEQ certification as a waterworks system operator and then became the Water Superintendent for the village. He retired from Edwardsburg in 2019.
Through the years John coached Cassopolis Optimist Youth Soccer, served on the Diamond Lake Association Board of Directors from 2001-2018, and also served his neighborhood association for 28 years. He was actively involved with the annual 4th of July fireworks display at Diamond Lake for more than 25 years. In the early years he was one of the volunteer crew that set off the fireworks. He took great pride in participating in this annual tradition.
John will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Sue; two daughters, Anna (Matt) Matulewicz of Cassopolis and Jennifer (Korey) Bloss of Vandalia; as well as four grandchildren, Cameron Matulewicz, Maxwell Matulewicz, Kaylee Bloss, and Lucas Bloss. He is also survived by three sisters, Cathy (Frank) Imbrie of Rockaway Beach, Oregon, Peg (Dan) Shannon of Denver, Colorado, and Maura (John) Wieczorek of Edwardsburg; and one brother, Tim (Jean) Monaghan of Edwardsburg. Cherished family members also surviving John are his Aunt Marilyn Schumacher of Edwardsburg and several nieces and nephews living near and far. John was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law Bill & Heidi (Ross) Monaghan, and his Aunt Rosemary Schumacher.
John loved spending time with his grandchildren and attended all of their activities. He especially enjoyed the family time together boating and swimming at Diamond Lake. Golf, camping and traveling were other activities that he thoroughly enjoyed doing with family and friends. No matter the season or sport, John would be faithfully cheering on the MSU Spartans.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
The family prefers contributions in memory of John be made to Caring Circle/Hospice at Home-St. Joseph, Michigan, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020