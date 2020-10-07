1/2
John Alex Tafelski
1943 - 2020
John Alex Tafelski

Feb. 24, 1943 - Oct. 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - John Tafelski, 77, passed away at home with his loving wife by his side on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

John was born February 24, 1943 to the late Edward & Mary (Plonski) Tafelski. On May 1, 1965 John married the love of his life, Henrietta (Klimowicz) Tafelski. She survives along with their children, Doreen Tafelski, John E. Tafelski, and David Tafelski; grandchildren, Justin (Katie) & Alexandra Provines, Tanner, Gabriel, & Marissa Tafelski, and Emma, Lea, & Florence Tafelski; great-grandchildren, Jensen & Kinsley Provines; sisters, Dorothy (Bill Stockton) Grzeskowiak and Bernice (James) Niemasik; and brother, Edward Tafelski, Jr.

John, also known as Boomer retired from the St. Joseph County Police Department in 1999. He was on the Board of Directors with St. Joseph Funeral Home, where he also worked as a Funeral Assistant for many years. John served in the Army Reserves. He was a member of the FOP, PNA, American Legion Posts #284 & #357, ZB Falcons, and Bowler's Country Club. John was a very good bowler, accomplishing two 300 perfect games. He was an avid Elvis Presley fan, as well as muscle cars and convertibles, the Chicago White Sox, Bears, wrestling, NASCAR, and the South Bend Cubs, which he loved taking his grandchildren to see. In John's younger years he won many trophies from body building competitions. He loved playing his “Double Diamonds” at Blue Chip and Fourwinds Casinos, and trips to Las Vegas.

John was a huge jokester; he always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with others, but especially his family. He visited his brother on a daily basis, his sister and brother-in-law during tax season, and proudly attended all of his granddaughter's softball games. John was a good husband, father, and grandfather who always made sure his children had what they needed no matter what. John will be forever loved and truly missed.

Visitation for John will be held 1:00pm to 4:00pm, with a Rosary prayed at 4:00pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
OCT
8
Rosary
04:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
