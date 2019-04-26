Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bavo Catholic Church
502 W. 7th Street
Burial
Following Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Garden
Osceola, IN
John Anthony Derksen Jr.


1935 - 2019
John Anthony Derksen Jr.

Feb. 8, 1935 - April 23, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Beloved dad, grandfather, uncle and friend, John Anthony Derksen Jr., 84, passed away at Morning View Assisted Living, in Greensboro, NC, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

John was born on February 8, 1935 in Mishawaka to John Anthony Sr. and Louise (Newhouse) Derksen. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ted Derksen.

On November 10, 1962 he married the love of his life, Rosemary M. (Velleman) Derksen. She preceded him in death on April 9, 1991.

Surviving are his daughters, Lisa Derksen and Amy (Chris) Patrick and two grandchildren, his namesake, John Trevor Patrick and Tyler Patrick.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He went on to become a successful farmer and tax consultant. He played Santa Claus for many years and for many families and organizations. He could always tell you how many candy canes he gave away and was very proud of that fact. John was a member of St. Bavo Catholic Church and acted as an usher for 50 years.

A visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church, 502 W. 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden in Osceola will immediately follow, with Military Rites by VFW Post 360/American Legion Burial Team.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019
