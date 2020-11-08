John Anthony
Zwolinski
Nov. 27, 1944 - Oct. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John Anthony Zwolinski died peacefully on October 29, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana at the age of 75.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Victoria “Vickie”; daughter, Marsha (Jeff) Gee of Granger, IN; siblings, Mary Ann (Tim) Curtis of Fife, WA and Michael (Nancy) Zwolinski of Albuquerque, NM; nephews, Michael (Sheryl) Estlund, Damon Zwolinski, and Ivan Zwolinski; niece, Carrie (Tony) Snoey; grandchildren, Shane (Natasha) Hale, Jordan Hale, and Kassy (Nicholas) Gooden; great-grandchildren, Killian, Alessia, and Alaia Hale, and Lucane and Ella Gooden; aunt, Connie Welch; uncle, Joe Paglino; and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Antos Zwolinski of Seattle, WA; son, Jesse Mayer of Virginia; and several aunts and uncles.
John was born on November 27, 1944, in Alexandria, VA to Hazel Buskey and Antos Zwolinski. He graduated from Washington State University in 1968 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to receive his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from George Washington University.
He married Vickie in 1974, welcoming her children, Marsha and Jesse. Upon graduation from Washington State University, John began his career at Fort Belvoir, VA, working as an Engineer, which subsequently lead to senior management positions including Director with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington DC. In 2002, John's contributions to the NRC led to him receiving the Presidential Distinguished Rank Award given by President George W. Bush. Upon retirement after 35 years with the NRC, John moved to Granger, IN, where he worked as the Regulatory Affairs Manager and in other senior leadership roles at the Cook Nuclear Power Plant in Michigan for over 10 years.
John loved to travel, especially to visit family and friends. John embraced every opportunity to gather with his large extended family, especially reunions on Cape Cod. Upon his final retirement, he enjoyed heading to a local casino with Vickie and friends to try his luck playing poker. John enjoyed and was skilled at completing complex jigsaw puzzles and brain teaser games. John's strength and compassion served as an inspiration to the people who came into his life, often serving as a mentor both personally and professionally. His wit was boundless, and he was always ready with a quick smile, a good laugh, or a warm hug. He loved watching sports of all kinds, but baseball was his passion, a carryover from his youth when he was an accomplished baseball player in his own right. John was very patriotic with a profound love for this country. He followed current events, always ready with his own analysis and interpretation.
John was a member of Clay Methodist Church in Granger, IN.
Services will be at McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23 (enter off Cherry Road) on November 17, 2020, at 5:30 pm., with visitation starting at 4:00 pm. The Rosary will be prayed upon conclusion of the service. Burial will be on November 21, 2020 at St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck, CT.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
in memory of John. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. We appreciate your cooperation.
To send private condolences, or share memories with the family, go to www.mcgannhay.com
.