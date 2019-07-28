|
|
John “Jack” B. Krause
March 7, 1932 - July 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - John “Jack” B. Krause, 87, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Hearth at Juday Creek, Granger, IN. He was born March 7, 1932, to the late John B. Krause, Sr. and Velma (Williams) Krause.
John graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1952, and served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for 36 years at Bendix/Honeywell, beginning as a tool and die designer, and retiring as a purchasing manager. John was a longtime member of Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend.
On September 3, 1988, in South Bend, John married Linda Benedict, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 30 years, he is survived by five of his children, J. Michael (Betsy) Krause of Globe, AZ, Lorinda “Lori” (David) Ohnesorge of South Bend, Lisa Blackford of Cincinnati, OH, James M. (Betty) Krause of Arlington, TX, and Jonathan Krause of Pleasanton, CA; and stepchildren, Trudi (Warren) Engelbrecht of Saugatuck, MI, Vicki L. Benedict of South Bend, and Jere B. (Cheryl) Benedict of Indianapolis, IN. Additionally, John is survived by two brothers, Charles T. “Ted” (Gerry) Krause of South Bend and Richard J. (Joleen) Krause of Elkhart, IN, fourteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Lee Krause of Shreveport, LA; and one son, Christopher A. Krause, Sr. of South Bend.
John loved nature, planting trees, feeding birds, music, contemplative prayer, helping others, maps of anyplace, and learning new things. He continued his education throughout his life, taking classes, reading, and studying a range of subjects.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 2:00-5:00p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with a Celebration of Life service at 3:00p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in John's memory may be donated to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana (www.alzni.org), 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617; or to Center for Hospice Care (www.cfhcare.org), 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
