1/1
John Byorni
1947 - 2020
John Byorni

Oct. 31, 1947 - Nov. 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND - John William Byorni, 73, of South Bend went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1947 in Superior, Wisconsin, to the late William and Helen (Cannon) Byorni. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin, Superior, and continued his education at Northern Illinois University, receiving his graduate degree in Geography. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1970 and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. He began his career as a planner, in Florida, before moving to South Bend, Indiana in 1981. He began working at the St. Joseph County Area Planning Commission in 1990 and retired as the Director in 2014.

He was united in holy matrimony to Elfriede (Eckert) Byorni in July 27, 1972 and they were blessed to raise 3 children together. Elfriede Byorni preceded him in death on Nov 24, 2003. John married Sharon (Adams) Stevens on November 26, 2005 and together they shared almost 15 years of happiness side by side walking with Christ.

John was an active member of the St Anthony de Padua Catholic Church where he served as a lector, Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Communion, led prayer groups, and also served on committees to enhance the ministry of the church. He also spent many hours volunteering for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. John had a deep, abiding faith and was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a kind and generous man, and was loved by many. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He quietly departed this life here on earth at St. Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana after a battle with Covid-19. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elfriede; daughter, Kerstin Manley; and brother, Tim Byorni.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his family: wife, Sharon Byorni; two sons,

Michael (Tracy) Byorni of West Melbourne, FL, Chris Byorni of Indianapolis, IN; 2 step-sons,

Kevin (Krysten) Stevens of Lafayette, IN, Larry (Mindy) Stevens of Lexington Park, MD;

6 grandchildren: Isabella and Jackson Byorni, Oliver and Natalie Stevens, Michael and Morgan Stevens; devoted family members and a host of friends.

Happy Trails to you, Until we meet again.....

The family will receive visitors at Saint Anthony DePadua Parish on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 AM. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 AM followed by a mass of Christian burial at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Southlawn cemetery in South Bend. The rosary and mass will be live streamed beginning at 11:30am and may be accessed through Palmer Funeral Homes. The link can be found on his obituary page at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony DePadua Catholic Church. 2310 East Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.

Online condolences can be sent to the Byorni family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Saint Anthony DePadua Parish
NOV
21
Rosary
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Saint Anthony DePadua Parish
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Saint Anthony DePadua Parish
