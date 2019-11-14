Home

Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
John C. Benak Jr.

John C. Benak Jr. Obituary
John C. Benak, Jr.

Dec. 30, 1967 - Nov. 7, 2019

BUCHANAN, MI - John C. Benak, Jr., 51, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life drum and pipe ceremony will be held at Noon on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan, with a graveside service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the ceremony from 11-Noon. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to your local animal shelter. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

John was born on December 30, 1967 to John Sr. and Shirley (Bruno). He graduated from Buchanan High School and continued his education and love of learning with several years of college. After growing up in Buchanan, John eventually moved to Texas where he spent most of his life and worked as a Computer Engineer. His last couple years were spent in Virginia. John enjoyed technology, photography, and different forms of art. His passion for art was intertwined with his love and appreciation of nature, and being outdoors. John was also an avid Texas Longhorns fan. Most of all, John cherished his family.

John is survived by his mother, Shirley Stiles; siblings, Nancy Benak, Lucille Marie Benak, and William (Sarah) Benak; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dogs, Max & Angus. He was preceded in death by his father, John Benak, Sr.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
