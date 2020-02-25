|
John C. Brugh
June 29, 1959 - Feb. 21, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - John C. Brugh, 60 passed away February 21, 2020 after a long struggle with liver disease. He was surrounded by his devoted wife, Nancy and daughter, Michelle. John was born June 29, 1959 in South Bend to the late John Brugh and Mildred Brugh (Feltz). John was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Brugh; and son-in-law Steve Swope.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Kathryn Swope and Michelle (Ryan) Coryn; son, Michael (Heidi) Brugh; sister, Kathryn (Joe) Leniski; mother, Mildred (Jim) Waldrop. John has 7 grandchildren, Haleigh Coryn, Carter Coryn, Henry Brugh, Charlie Brugh, Wesley Soliday, Morgan Swope, and Avery Swope; and the mother of his children, Kathleen Szymczak. Also surviving are his 3 stepsons, Tony (Amy) Ganser, Ryan (Jenny) Ganser, and Sean (Somer) Ganser; and their children, Tyler, Colson, Aidan, Addison, Mason and Hunter Ganser.
John was a mold maker by trade working at several shops in the area and having the fortune of owning his own shop, Conerstone Machine and Tool. He spent his leisure time hunting, fishing, restoring a Chevelle and playing his favorite machines at the casino. He most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. John loved his motorcycles and the freedom of speed. He enjoyed several years as a breeder of Chocolate Labs. As a young boy he accomplished all the requirements of boy scouts. He earned the state title in wrestling for Brandywine High School.
Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Funeral Services will be at 10am on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers any donations in John's memory will be giving to the Hepatology Department at Loyola University Medical Center.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020