|
|
John C. Smith
June 17, 1942 - Dec. 8, 2019
REYNOLDSBURG, OH - John C. Smith, 77, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1942 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Lester and Amelia Smith. John and Thelma Paige were married on July 27, 1963.
To this union was born: daughters, Terri (Gregory) Bradshaw, Mia (Dennis) Doaks, and Alfreda (Lawrence)Bayman; and sons, John (Karana) Smith Jr. and Brian (Cindy) Smith.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Larry Smith.
He is survived by sisters, Betty (Willie) Lott, Nancy Reid, and Patricia Webb; brothers, Lester Jr. (Brenda) Smith, Dennis Smith, William (Pamela) Smith, Thomas (Irma) Smith, Raymond (Mae) Smith, Brian (Susan) Ali, and David Smith; aunt Doris Floyd, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren,and a host of nieces and nephews.
John was a loving man and very close to his wife's family.
John loved music; it was a vital part of his youth and adult life. He is known for being a GRILL MASTER! He loved to joke and was the life of the party.
Those who loved him looked to him for inspiration. His sense of love and duty to his family was respected and admired by all.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am with a Memorial service immediately following at St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 621 Lindsey Street, South Bend, IN 46616.
To leave a message of condolence please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019