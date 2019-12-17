Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
621 Lindsey Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
621 Lindsey Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
John C. Smith


1942 - 2019
John C. Smith Obituary
John C. Smith

June 17, 1942 - Dec. 8, 2019

REYNOLDSBURG, OH - John C. Smith, 77, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1942 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Lester and Amelia Smith. John and Thelma Paige were married on July 27, 1963.

To this union was born daughters, Terri (Gregory) Bradshaw, Mia (Dennis) Doaks, and Alfreda (Lawrence) Bayman; and sons, John (Karana) Smith, Jr., and Brian (Cindy) Smith.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Larry Smith.

He is survived by three sisters, seven brothers, Aunt Doris Floyd, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. John was a loving man and very close to his wife's family.

John loved music, it was a vital part of his youth and adult life. He is known for being a GRILL MASTER! He loved to joke and was the life of the party.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:00am with a Memorial service immediately following at St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 621 Lindsey Street, South Bend, IN 46616.

Those who loved him looked to him for inspiration. His sense of love and duty to his family was respected and admired by all.

To leave a message of condolence please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
