Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Stanley


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Stanley Obituary
John C. Stanley

Dec. 12, 1926 - Jan. 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - John C. Stanley, residing in South Bend, passed away at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Southfield Village, South Bend. He was 93 years old.

He was born December 12, 1926 in Harrison, AR, a son of the late Overton & Louise (Jackson) Stanley, and has lived in South Bend since 1947, coming from Harrison.

On April 29, 1946 in Benton, Arkansas, John married the love of his life, Caralee L. Parkinson. He is survived by Caralee, his loving wife of 73 years. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, J. Bruce & JoAnn Stanley of Mishawaka; two grandchildren, Jennifer & Richard Beam, and Richard “Rick” & Stephenie Stanley, and six great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo Carman; and brothers, Harold and Gordon Stanley.

John retired in 1982 as Plant Supervisor at the Bendix Corp, following 27 years of service. He served in the United States Merchant Marines. He was a member of St. Joseph Lodge 45, F&AM, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, Orak Shrine in Michigan City, and was a part of the former Tuxedo Patrol with Shrine. He was a Life member and past Quartermaster of V.F.W. Post 360, Bendix Retirees, Past President of Walnut Grove Housing Corp., and a life member of NRA. He was active in the former South Bend Shrine and former Avalon Grotto as well. John was an avid sportsman and fisherman.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at the Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, where services will be at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Craig Clapper officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.

Contributions in memory of John Stanley may be offered to the Shrine Hospital for Children at the Cincinnati or Chicago Units. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -