John C. Stanley
Dec. 12, 1926 - Jan. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John C. Stanley, residing in South Bend, passed away at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Southfield Village, South Bend. He was 93 years old.
He was born December 12, 1926 in Harrison, AR, a son of the late Overton & Louise (Jackson) Stanley, and has lived in South Bend since 1947, coming from Harrison.
On April 29, 1946 in Benton, Arkansas, John married the love of his life, Caralee L. Parkinson. He is survived by Caralee, his loving wife of 73 years. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, J. Bruce & JoAnn Stanley of Mishawaka; two grandchildren, Jennifer & Richard Beam, and Richard “Rick” & Stephenie Stanley, and six great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo Carman; and brothers, Harold and Gordon Stanley.
John retired in 1982 as Plant Supervisor at the Bendix Corp, following 27 years of service. He served in the United States Merchant Marines. He was a member of St. Joseph Lodge 45, F&AM, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, Orak Shrine in Michigan City, and was a part of the former Tuxedo Patrol with Shrine. He was a Life member and past Quartermaster of V.F.W. Post 360, Bendix Retirees, Past President of Walnut Grove Housing Corp., and a life member of NRA. He was active in the former South Bend Shrine and former Avalon Grotto as well. John was an avid sportsman and fisherman.
Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at the Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, where services will be at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Craig Clapper officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Contributions in memory of John Stanley may be offered to the Shrine Hospital for Children at the Cincinnati or Chicago Units. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020