John C. Stephenson
May 13, 1960 - August 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - John C. Stephenson, 59, of Buda, Texas, formerly of South Bend, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 8, 2019.
John is survived by his father, John M. Stephenson and his stepmom, Barbara Gentner Stephenson of Granger, IN; wife, Melissa; son, Seth; mother, Pat Green; brother, James M. Stephenson (Rebecca); sister, Shelly Stephenson Appelman (Ron); niece, Meghan Stephenson; and nephews, Nick Stephenson (Regina) and Tyler Appelman.
John graduated from Clay High School in South Bend. He went on to attend college at St. Ed's University in Austin, Texas where he also received his master's degree. He remained in the Austin area after graduating.
A celebration of John's life took place in Buda, Texas August 13 at Hays Hill Baptist Church in Buda, Texas.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019