Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Stephenson


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Stephenson Obituary
John C. Stephenson

May 13, 1960 - August 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - John C. Stephenson, 59, of Buda, Texas, formerly of South Bend, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 8, 2019.

John is survived by his father, John M. Stephenson and his stepmom, Barbara Gentner Stephenson of Granger, IN; wife, Melissa; son, Seth; mother, Pat Green; brother, James M. Stephenson (Rebecca); sister, Shelly Stephenson Appelman (Ron); niece, Meghan Stephenson; and nephews, Nick Stephenson (Regina) and Tyler Appelman.

John graduated from Clay High School in South Bend. He went on to attend college at St. Ed's University in Austin, Texas where he also received his master's degree. He remained in the Austin area after graduating.

A celebration of John's life took place in Buda, Texas August 13 at Hays Hill Baptist Church in Buda, Texas.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.