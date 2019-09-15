|
John Canarecci Jr.
June 22, 1932 - Sept. 10, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - John Canarecci Jr., 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
On June 22, 1932, John was born to John and Anita (Fabri) Canarecci. He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Canarecci Sr. and two sisters, Adelia Canarecci and Amelia Mervilde. He was also preceded in death by a son, Arthur.
On July 22, 1972 in Mishawaka, he married Linda Johnson; she preceded him in death on February 24, 2016. He is survived by a son, Patrick (Jessica) Canarecci; and daughters, Diana (Dennis) Andrzejewski and Cheryl Canarecci all of South Bend, and five grandchildren.
John graduated from Mishawaka High School. He was co-captain of the 1950 Mishawaka High School State Champion football team and a high school All-American. He is also a member of the Mishawaka High School Athletic Hall of Fame. John attended the University of Illinois; he was a member of the Mishawaka High School Alumni Association. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a Veteran of the Korean War. He worked in the family business, The Wander Inn, for several years. He also worked at the Wheelabrator Corporation and then eventually retired from Buds Machine Corp, after 18 years as the Quality Control Manager.
John loved music, playing golf, and watching good movies and sporting events, especially football.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will be in the funeral home on Friday, September 20 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019