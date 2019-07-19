John Charles “Chuck” Golba



Nov. 19, 1931 - July 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John C. Golba, 87, passed away peacefully in his home July 13, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Chuck was born on November 19, 1931 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Frank and Mary (Stoops) Golba. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, David Gray.



As a Mishawaka native, Chuck attended Mishawaka High School where he graduated with the class of 1949. Making it apparent that living in one small, Indiana town wasn't enough, he decided to dedicate 4 years of his life to Greencastle, IN and earn an undergraduate degree at DePauw University. Afterward, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served our country in Korea and Japan from 1953-1957. He was stationed in Yokota Air Force Base in Japan as a First Lieutenant navigator on a Douglas B-66 Destroyer. In Japan, he met the love of his life, Anita Bernard from Cornwall, Pennsylvania and soon after married her on August 24, 1957, making every man alive jealous. Shortly following, he received his master's from Indiana University and moved back home to South Bend, IN where he resided for the rest of his life. He was a counselor at Mishawaka High School for over 38 years, as well as an usher for Notre Dame football games.



As a devoted history buff, he spent countless hours in his free time painting hundreds of military figures from past wars. He was also an avid listener of classical music. Trying his best to make his neighbors fans of the genre as well, every 4th of July, Chuck would open his windows, turn his speakers to face outside, and play J.P. Sousa's “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” In 1985, he joined the South Bend Civic Theatre where he acted until 2003. The two roles that stuck out as being his favorites during his 18-year tenure were Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music and Teddy Roosevelt in Arsenic and Old Lace. His boisterous singing voice crossed over to his parish of Little Flower Catholic Church where he was a beloved, active, and faithful member for many years.



Chuck was a winemaker and enjoyed traveling. When Chuck pursued his desire to travel, he was also able to capitalize on his love of castles by visiting a substantial number of historic sites. Never traveling alone, he was always accompanied by his wife Anita, along with many of his family members.



Anita survives along with their children: Mary Elizabeth Golba of Erie, PA, Andrew (Margot) Golba of Charlotte, NC, Denise (Jamie) Dolniak of South Bend, and Gregory (Kerry) Golba of Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren: Karen Gray, Daniel Gray, Drew Golba, Brooks Golba, Samuel Dolniak, Nicholas Dolniak, Sophie Golba, and Lily Golba. He is also survived by one sister, Janet Keller of Estes Park, CO.



Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Monday, July 22, with visitation one hour prior, at Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care or Hope Rescue Mission.



To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from July 19 to July 20, 2019