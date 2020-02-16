Home

John Charles Mishler

John Charles Mishler Obituary
John Charles Mishler

Dec. 5, 1954 - Feb. 11, 2020

NILES, MI - On the morning of February 11, 2020, John Charles Mishler of Niles, Michigan, died at the age of 65.

John C. Mishler was born on December 5, 1954 in Goshen, Indiana to Phil G. Mishler and Marjorie J. Mishler. He was the middle child of three, Rick E. Mishler (Deb) and Cathy L. Gillam (Chris). He was happily married to Jack E. Perham after 15 years of partnership on July 18, 2015 in Niles, Michigan. They were together for 20 years.

John was raised a farmer and after dedicating much of his life to raising his three children, he became a Certified Master Gardener - a life's hobby and passion. He was an active member of the Four Flags Garden Club and led the creative direction of both the Niles Garden and the John Gipner Grave Site. John enjoyed being outside - marveling at the beauty of nature. He was a 10 year 4-H member and served as a 4-H leader for more than 5 years. His 10th year of 4-H, he received the Outstanding 4-H Member Award.

John is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie J. Mishler; father, Phil G. Mishler; and sister, Cathy L. Gillam. John is survived by his husband, Jack E. Perham; son, Daniel C. Mishler (Michelle); daughters, Emily R. Mishler and Susannah R. Mishler; brother, Rick E. Mishler (Deb); brother-in-law Chris Gillam; and wonderful dog, Lulu.

The family is planning a memorial service in the spring.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
