John Clarence “Jack” Monk
Nov. 14, 1931 - July 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John Clarence (“Jack”) Monk, 88, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on July 26, 2020 at Sprenger Nursing Facility in South Bend.
Jack was born to Helen and Clarence Monk on November 14, 1931, at his maternal grandparents' home in Bear Lake Township, Manistee County, Michigan. He graduated from Bear Lake Rural Agricultural School in 1949. In 1953, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Ware, also of Bear Lake. Jack is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline (Bradley) Klute, Pamela (Michael) Monges, and Alison Monk Mani; his grandchildren, Tara (Joseph) Divida, Molly (Phillip Wallace) Jones, Natalie (Keith) Back, Colin Jones, Julian Mani, and Melina Mani; his great-grandchildren, Evan Back, Domenic Divida, Silas Back, Lia Divida, Gabriella Divida, Arianna Back, and Stella Divida; his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jeanette Ware; and his dear friends, Ione Humes and Jan Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Clarence, his wife, Joanne, his brother, William Monk, his sister, Patricia Stovall, and his beloved canine companions, Adrienne and Fergus.
Jack joined the United States Navy, Submarine Service, and was a proud sailor from 1951 until 1958. He served his country honorably as an Electronics Technician on the USS Scabbardfish during the Korean War, and during the Cold War on the USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear submarine and the first to complete a submerged transit of the North Pole. After the Navy, Jack briefly returned home to farm the beautiful land of Northern Michigan with his parents and then moved with his young family to South Bend, Indiana to pursue a career as an Electronics Technician at Bendix. He worked at Bendix for 33 years, rising to a supervisory position in 1977. Jack had a strong work ethic and while working full time, with the help of his wife also ran his own microwave repair business -- one of only two in the Northern Indiana/Southern Michigan area-from the early 1970's to the late 1980's. A man of faith and integrity, he was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend in his later years.
Jack loved computers, investing, card games, ice cream, and above all, his family. A strong, quiet presence, he provided loving guidance, wisdom, and material help whenever it was needed. He will be remembered for his gentle and generous spirit, his sharp intellect and clever wit, and his devotion to those he loved.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. A private burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
