John Clement Frieden



Oct. 16, 1931 - Nov. 13, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - The family of John Clement Frieden wishes to announce that there will be no special services, but invites everyone in remembrance, joyful thanksgiving, and with the hallmark of integrity to always give of their best to family, friends, church, and community at large. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, is assisting in the arrangements.





