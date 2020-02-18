|
John Conrad Toth
Dec. 21, 1946 - Feb. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John Conrad Toth, 73, of South Bend passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 peacfully at home. He was born December 21, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana to John and Marion (Conrad) Toth. In California in the Summer of 1979, he married Roberta Valencia, who preceded him in death in 2011. John graduated from Clay High School in 1964 and joined the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969 where he was a ship's cook during the Vietnam era. John is survived by his girlfriend, Ruth Owens, his goddaughter, Stephanie Malendima, and his childhood friend, Wayne (Jane) Plank. John was loved and adored by both his California and Michiana family and friends including his closest friends, Marcy/David, Tim/Julie, Dixter/Sue, Monty, Jackson, and Tom. He also had many car buddies. John enjoyed buying and selling guns and cars, and Harley Davison Motocycles. John was a truck driver at Nelson Fuel and a salesman at Hill Truck Sales. In keeping with his wishes cremation will take place. Elkhart Cremation is entrusted with his care. A memorial service will take place at a later date. John loved animals and would want any donations to go to the St. Joseph County Humane Society.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020