Services Haverstock Funeral Home 602 Maple Avenue LaPorte , IN 46350 219 362-3333 Resources More Obituaries for John Cuson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Cuson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Cuson Jr.



Nov. 2, 1928 - May 10, 2019



MILL CREEK, IN - John Cuson Jr., 90, of Mill Creek, IN, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home in Mill Creek, IN.



He was born November 2, 1928 in Liberty Township, Indiana, the son of John H. Cuson and Victoria H. (Wozniak) Cuson.



On October 14, 1950, in LaPorte, IN, he married Mary Louise Kessler Cuson who preceded in death October 16, 2017.



He is survived by his three sons, Joseph T. (Joan) Cuson of Rolling Prairie, IN, Jim O. (Sandra) Cuson of Mill Creek, IN, and Jerry R. (Lori) Cuson of Mill Creek, IN, ten grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by both his parents and son, John E. Cuson.



“We tend to become like those we admire.” Thomas Monson



John was a person to admire. He lived a life that many would consider simple. He took pleasure in small things: his community and its history, the farm, his family, and cherry pie. He led the family in a strong, silent way. By doing this, he raised a family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who are strong-willed, independent, and hard workers. He knew when to stand strong and when to back down. One thing he did not know how to do was cook. Luckily, he had a mother and eventually a wife who knew how to do exactly that and they graciously took on the task. His mother had a love of history that he inherited. He could tell you anything about the Mill Creek area and LaPorte County. He was a wealth of information and very involved in his community.



He served on the Sauktown Cemetery board for many, many years, eventually retiring in 2018. He was also a bus driver for years in the times when he could have the kids push the bus if it got stuck in the snow (which he often did). Anyone who ever had the pleasure to ride his bus knew two things: he loved the kids he “hauled” and if you saw his toothpick switch from one side of his mouth to the other, you were in big trouble. He loved nothing more than filling his family's ears with stories of the area, the neighbors, and bygone days that he missed. His knack for remembering names and dates was uncanny. With his loss, so goes many of those memories. Luckily, he has spent countless hours passing these stories on so that the family can keep his storytelling tradition going.



The farm. That's what we've all always called it. It is the epicenter of our family. It is a business, yes, but it is also home. It is where we grew up. It's where most childhood memories were made. He farmed his whole life. He could remember farming without tractors. He could remember farming during the war when resources were limited. He could remember getting the farm's first tractor. When he was not able to go out and help, he made sure his chair was facing the shop so that he could watch what the guys were doing. He lived and breathed farming. He said that during the Great Depression, as long as you had a farm, you didn't starve. He also said that on a quiet summer night, if you stood very still in a cornfield, you could actually hear the corn grow. I have no doubt that we will all be spending some summer nights in fields this year, just listening to the corn grow.



John adored his family. He and Mary created a beautiful life together. They raised the boys on the farm. On those early mornings when chores needed to be done, he would wake the boys by singing, “Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” at their bedroom doors. For his grandchildren, he had birthday spankings and pranks. For his great-grandchildren he had hugs and candy. He was loving, funny, accepting, and could get you to stop whatever behavior he didn't like with a look. No words necessary, just a look. But something tells me that whatever behavior earned “the look,” was probably something he laughed about later. Since his beloved Mary's passing, he has missed her tremendously. The family is comforted by the fact that he is with her once again.



He knew and cared deeply about all of his neighbors. They weren't just people he lived close to, they were friends, they were family. Anyone who knew John admired him. His loss leaves a hole in the family and all of Mill Creek. He was our rock, our leader, our role model, our mentor, and our friend. He led a life of integrity and compassion. The lessons he taught and the knowledge he imparted will be carried on through the generations.



Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN where the family will receive friends Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm CST & Friday, May 17, 2019, from 9:00 am - 10:00 am. CST A Life Celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc., Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 am CST with Rev. Howard Simmons officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Sauktown Cemetery, 8790 E. 150 N., Mill Creek, IN 46365.



Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries