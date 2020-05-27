John D. Conner
Sept. 1, 1942 - May 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John Dwayne Conner, 77, of South Bend passed away at 10:46 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in St. Joseph Health System following an illness. John was born September 1, 1942 in Detour, MI to the late Elzora (Brown) and John L. Conner and was a lifetime Michiana area resident. He is survived by his children, John B. Conner, Jennifer L. Conner (P.J. Catanzarite), and Cassie Conner (Theo Woodley) all of South Bend; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Conner (Joe Guzzi), Cameron Conner, and Conner Catanzarite; one great-grandson, Joey Guzzi; and two sisters, Phyllis Davis and Jean Dulin both of Buchanan, MI. He also leaves behind his best friend and companion, his dog Duke.
John worked at Simplicity Pattern Company in Niles, MI for 35 years as a pressman and supervisor until Spring of 1995. He also served in the Marine Corps, which was one of his proudest accomplishments. He loved antique shopping and tinkering around in his yard and garage.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka ICU for all of the care and compassion that was shown to our dad and ourselves during this hard time.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a private service of Military Honors will be held. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to All 4 Animals Rescue, Inc., 2300 W. Sixth Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.