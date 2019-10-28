Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for John Barkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Barkley


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Barkley Obituary
John E. Barkley

Sept. 29, 1962 - Oct. 25, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - John E. Barkley, 57, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away at 7:43 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. John was born on September 29, 1962 in South Bend to Phillip and Phyllis (Galvas) Barkley. He retired from the St. Joseph County Highway Department. John is survived by his daughter, Danyell Barkley of Mishawaka, Indiana; his lifelong partner, Jacki Badics and her children, Paul Badics of Kileen, Texas and Toni Badics of Nashville, Tennessee; his two grandchildren, Alaina Benson and Caleigh Badics; one sister, Lauri (Bobby) Cleek of The Woodlands, Texas; and three brothers, Thomas F. (MK) Barkley of New Carlisle, Indiana, Robert G. (Janice) Barkley of Columbia City, Indiana, and Christopher J. (Susan) Barkley of New Carlisle, Indiana. A Celebration of John's Life will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. John enjoyed shooting the breeze around a fire with his best friend Chuck and the guys. He spent most of his time outside gardening and cooking up meals. If he wasn't found doing that, then you could find him hunting or fishing. He was loved by many and will be missed mostly by his fur babies, Mercedes and Sable. Memorial contributions may be directed to John's family to help defray funeral expenses. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now