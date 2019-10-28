|
|
John E. Barkley
Sept. 29, 1962 - Oct. 25, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - John E. Barkley, 57, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away at 7:43 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. John was born on September 29, 1962 in South Bend to Phillip and Phyllis (Galvas) Barkley. He retired from the St. Joseph County Highway Department. John is survived by his daughter, Danyell Barkley of Mishawaka, Indiana; his lifelong partner, Jacki Badics and her children, Paul Badics of Kileen, Texas and Toni Badics of Nashville, Tennessee; his two grandchildren, Alaina Benson and Caleigh Badics; one sister, Lauri (Bobby) Cleek of The Woodlands, Texas; and three brothers, Thomas F. (MK) Barkley of New Carlisle, Indiana, Robert G. (Janice) Barkley of Columbia City, Indiana, and Christopher J. (Susan) Barkley of New Carlisle, Indiana. A Celebration of John's Life will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. John enjoyed shooting the breeze around a fire with his best friend Chuck and the guys. He spent most of his time outside gardening and cooking up meals. If he wasn't found doing that, then you could find him hunting or fishing. He was loved by many and will be missed mostly by his fur babies, Mercedes and Sable. Memorial contributions may be directed to John's family to help defray funeral expenses. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 28, 2019