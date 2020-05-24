John E. Dreibelbis
Feb. 27, 1939 - May 22, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - John E. Dreibelbis, Sr., 81 years old, passed away at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. John was born on February 27, 1939 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Max and Etta (Smith) Dreibelbis. He has been a lifelong area resident, living in Lakeville for the past 46 years. On September 20, 1959 in Mishawaka, John and Nancy E. Widup were united in marriage.
Along with his loving wife Nancy, of 60 years, survivors include their three children, Marla Dickey of Greensboro, NC, John (Angie) Dreibelbis, Jr. of Wyatt, IN, and Rick (Cyndi) Dreibelbis of Rockville, IN; eight grandchildren, Matthew Dreibelbis, Sarah (Josh) Hall, Josh (Nikki) Dreibelbis, Max Dreibelbis, Tyler (Amanda) Dickey, Katelyn Deckard, Chesley Dickey, and Rikki Dreibelbis; eight great-grandchildren, Kylie Hall, Chloe Hall, Nevaeh Mayea, Hayden Dickey, Davinie Deckard, Jake Dreibelbis, Gabby Dreibelbis, and Kendalynn Dreibelbis; and two sisters, Audrey Palkowitch of Granger and Kay Large of Georgia. Along with his parents, one sister, Carol Kimsey, preceded him in death.
John was a talented and self-employed carpenter for 60 years. He loved to build and make furniture. John enjoyed watching NASCAR, boxing, and Notre Dame football. John attended Trinity Church Assembly of God in Lakeville. He loved his family and will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan St., Lakeville. Pastor Steve Eckart will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John E. Dreibelbis, Sr. may be donated to Trinity Church Assembly of God, P.O. Box 508, Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.