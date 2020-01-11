|
John E. Kurzhal
Sept. 21, 1931 - Jan. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John E. Kurzhal, 88, of South Bend passed away on Tuesday, January 7, in Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, IN, unexpectedly.
John was born on September 21, 1931 in South Bend to the late Harry and Gladys Mae (Lowery) Kurzhal.
On June 4, 1949 in North Liberty, IN John married Glorida (Worthington) Kurzhal. John is survived by his daughters, Kay (Jack) Lambert of North Liberty and Peggy (Leo) Shafer of South Bend; son, John (Linda) Kurzhal of Mishawaka; along with five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandsons, and one great-great-granddaughter. Also surviving are his sisters, Linda Bruington of Marcellus, MI and Judy Smoroske of South Bend, IN; and brothers, Bill Kurzhal of North Liberty and Tom Kurzhal of South Bend. John was preceded in death by his wife, Glorida, grandson, Dennis John Kurzhal; sisters and brother, Diane Johns, Pat Myzak, and Harry Kurzhal.
John retired from Torrington and then from construction. He truly enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, traveling; he spent many years wintering in Avon Park, FL and remodeling his homes and doing woodworking of all sorts. He loved making things he could give away to brighten someone's day! John never knew a stranger, touched a lot of hearts, and will be dearly missed, but never forgotten!
On Monday, January 13, 11:00 A.M. at Sumption Prairie Cemetery in South Bend, there will be a Family and Friends graveside service, Scott Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in John's name to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” handled arrangement and services and expresses our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to John's family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020