John Edward
Anderson
Feb. 3, 1933 - Jan. 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - John Edward Anderson, 86, of Mishawaka, IN died Tues., Jan. 7. John was born Feb 3, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Edward and Leona Anderson. John's wife, Bertha Anderson preceded him in death. John graduated from Lakewood High School in Ohio in 1951 & graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-57. He married Bertha Conway June 16, 1956. John worked for & retired from Miles Labs/Bayer in Elkhart, IN 1960-1995. He taught Purchasing Management & other courses at IUSB for 30 years. A sports enthusiast, he played softball & volleyball. He was an active member of Osceola United Methodist Church. John and Bert participated in over 25 Elderhostels; their grandchildren joined some of these adventures.
John is survived by his children, Kathy (Andy) Mehlhop of Whitestown and Eric (Tonda) Anderson of Seattle; daughter-in-law, Ruth Anderson of Carmel; grandchildren, Jacob (Tori), Madeline, Ryan, Jordan, and Ian; his great-grandson, Tovi; brother, Keith (Georgene) Anderson of Elmhurst; sister, Nancy Beardslee (Pat) of Colonial Heights, VA; sister-in-law, Barbara Boatright of San Marcos, CA; & numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his eldest son, David Anderson & brothers-in-law, John & Milton Conway.
John's family has profound gratitude for his invaluable caregivers/friends, Debbie, Margo, Tori, & Angela, who worked tirelessly to fulfill his wish to be at home through the end of his life. His favorite word was ‘JOY'; he had a knack for finding joy regardless of the situation & would hope for others to find their joy as part of his legacy.
Memorial Service at 11:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Rd. Family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Private interment will be at Chapel Hill Cemetery, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. The family's preferred memorials are Osceola United Methodist Church and IU Med Center. To share a remembrance of John or to extend condolences to his family, please visit hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020