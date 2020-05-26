John Edward
Kantorowski
Sept. 30, 1941 - May 19, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - John Edward Kantorowski, at 78 said, “My body is giving out”, packed a bag, saw lights, and went home.
John Kantorowski was one of 18 children: Joseph Kantorowski, Stanley Kantorowski, Harry Kantorowski, Albert Kantorowski, Sophie Kantorowski, George Kantorowski, Elsie Jacobowitz, Frank Kantorowski, Valentine Kantorowski, Pauline Johnson, and Irene Bang, who survives, Walter Kantorowski Jr., Rich Kantorowski, Joan (Elvis) Balentine who survives, then John (Kathy) Kantorowski, Barbara Gerwig, David Emmons, and Linda Cornell. John was born from Walter Kantorowski and Hattie Wojtysiak's prearranged marriage. Walter Kantorowski was in Poland at 18, defected Hitler, and started his successful farm with Hattie in South Bend, Indiana's Farmers Market or I wouldn't be writing this today.
John married Katherine Zumbaugh on July 20, 1963, who survives along with 2 children, Bonnie Kantorowski with grandson, Cody. John Kantorowski Jr. went Home November 15, 2017, leaving grandson Steven (Candace) Kantorowski, great-grandson Lucian Kantorowski, and granddaughter Kristin Kantorowski.
John retired early after 30 years as a truck driving Teamster. John achieved his Osceola drag strip trophies early. John became known as the Cadillac Man, restoring old cars and winning with many of his rare cars at car shows, after living at Hudson Lake with boats, snowmobiles, and horses. John was a trusted friend and officer to Pioneer Auto Association, Studebaker, and going to James Dean weekenders was his passion. John's gifted hands restored and painted many rusted out in crate vehicles, that sold and are driven in someone else's collection, all over the world today. John was gifted at frame-off restorations, as he was sought out. Retired John enjoyed fishing with Cody and Bonnie and frying it up, as we did family traditions that started at Hudson Lake in 1970.
In honor of John Kantorowski's passion for old cars, the family requests that car clubs, family, and friends drive their old rides and burn rubber, and let's smile together. One last ride for John Kantorowski's Final Tour of Cars in his ‘60 Caddy convertible from Hahn's Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka to Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm: Funeral Service and car procession. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 6 pm-8 pm in the funeral home
John's daughter, Bonnie Kantorowski will be officiating, honoring, and celebrating her beloved father's legacy before Jesus took John Kantorowski by the hand, a good and faithful servant whose rewards are stored up in Heaven where rust cannot destroy it; “Daddy, you are right.” John Kantorowski's heart was looking for “a car that needed fixing or a child with a broken heart.” “There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.” John 1:6 Thanks be to God for sending us John Kantorowski.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2020.