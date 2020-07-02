1/1
John Edward "Brody" Vanek
2008 - 2020
John “Brody” Edward Vanek

Sept. 4, 2008 - June 29, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - John Brody Edward Vanek, known as “Brody” to most, 11, was taken from his family along with his aunt Donna in a tragic automobile accident in Kentucky on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Brody was born September 4, 2008 in South Bend, IN to Eddie Robert Vanek and Jodie Renae Hodges; they survive along with his brothers, Ryan Levi Hoffman-Vanek, Robert Burnett II, and Cody Galvan; sister, Brittnie Nettrour, grandmother, Janet Fitterling; uncles, John Vanek, Jr., Shawn Perkins, and Jonathan (Amy) Czernisz; aunts, Rhonda (Rob) Olenik and Kimberly Czernisz; cousins, Amber, Ashley, Lauren, Jake, Daniel, Hailey, Bentley, Nene, Jay, Memphis, and Mabel; niece and nephew, Braiden and Charlotte.

Brody attended North Liberty Elementary School, where he loved playing basketball as a Shamrock. He enjoyed being outdoors, riding his bike or 4-wheeler. He also enjoyed playing video games, and rap music. Brody wanted to be a rapping pediatric neurologist when he grew up. He was a happy, beautiful boy who loved to laugh, play pranks, and just have fun. Brody was a very kind-hearted, loving child who was taken from his family too young; he will forever be loved and cherished.

Visitation for Brody and his Aunt Donna will be 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, July 3, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd., with a Funeral service beginning at 8:00 pm.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
JUL
3
Funeral service
08:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

