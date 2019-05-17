John Ellis King



March 23, 1972 - May 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John Ellis King departed this life at the age of 47, on May 10, 2019 in his residence.



John was born March 23, 1972 to John Akins and Elnora King in South Bend, IN. He was baptized at an early age in South Bend, IN. John attended Washington High School and CDI Trucking School. John was united in holy matrimony to Barbara Leonard on June 26, 2010. John worked for many years at Five Star Trucking in New Carlisle, IN.



John loved riding his motorcycle, playing pool, spending time in the alley, and spending time with his grandkids. John loved his family. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara King; daughter, Teressa Williams; sons, John King, Jr., Robert Flowers, and Terrell (Crystal) Morris, Sr.; grandkids, Temia Morris, Terrell Morris, Jr., Terra Morris, Ahnya Tate, and Aajahne Tate; sister, Tonya King all of South Bend, IN, along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.



John was preceded in death by his father, John Akin; mother, Elnora King; father/mother-in-law, Sam and Willie Leonard; grandparents, Landers and Lauren King; special cousin, Harold Lee Haughton; special aunt, Willie Mae Gunn; uncle, Priest King; and cousin, Landers King, Jr.



Services will be held at Greater Friendship MB Church on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church.



Services will be held at Greater Friendship MB Church on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.