John Ernest Anthony Williams
June 28, 1938 - Oct. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - I was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi and moved to South Bend, Indiana when I was three years old and was raised by my grandparents.
I graduated from Central High School where I played football, basketball, and ran track, worked at White Farm until it closed down, Lock Joint Tube, and eventually ended up working for the South Bend Community School Corporation where I retired in 2005 as a head day engineer at LaSalle High School.
I refereed basketball for 20 years, and umpired softball for 17 years where I met the love of my life in 1989, who I later got to marry me on August 4, 2019, the happiest day of my life. Sports was a big part of my life and that is what kept me in shape. I also belonged to the Martin Luther King Center up until July of 2017, having bus trips to Firekeepers and also community gatherings.
I had a great life with many great friends and tried to always live my life with pride, dignity and respect. I always treated people the way I wanted to be treated. I loved fishing, bowling and hunting. There is no better solace place than on the water casting that line.
I was preceded in death by my grandparents; mother, Margaret Hall; and brother, Henry Hank, Jr.
I leave behind my beautiful wife inside and out, soulmate, and the love of my life, Sandy. I was so blessed to have been loved by such a giving loving heart who was always there by my side to support me through good times and bad. She taught me how to laugh, and to feel truly loved and appreciated. I was truly blessed. Also, I leave behind my oldest son, Larry Green, his wife Yolanda and their twins, Bre Bree Green & Lari'onna Simone Green; son, Eric Williams, his wife Karen and their son, Trisden; son, Greg Williams, his wife Rita and their children, Greg Williams, Jr. and Taylor; my sisters, Joyce Pope and Debbie Kirkland; many nieces and nephews; and Curtis “ Shot “ Knox, a great cousin and friend.
I have no regrets, having had a very full and happy life. I look forward to my next journey reunited with my grandparents, mother, brother, and the great friends along the way of life who preceded me in death, way too many to name. I am running again and pain free and in the Lord's Kingdom there is no better place I can think to be if I can't be here on earth living and enjoying life ever after. Make the most of every day, no one is promised tomorrow.
John passed away at home peacefully and comfortably as he requested with Heartland in Home Hospice who could not have been more wonderful. I was with John and by his side to the end. That is how John and I lived, loving and being there for each other side by side every step of the way. We started together side by side and ended together side by side. I will miss him so much but know we will be reunited one day again so until then, “John, I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK “and as you said, “BACK AGAIN.” Rest in peace my loving husband, your wife Sandy Williams.
Please join us in celebrating John's life. Viewing will be 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME. 824 S. Mayflowers Rd. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Holy Family Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
.