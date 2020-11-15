John Eugene Bartley
Sept. 8, 1923 - Oct. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John Eugene Bartley, 97, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, after a life well-lived. He spent his last years living at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN, in the company of his beloved wife, Dorothy Ann Bartley, who survives him along with her children and grandchildren.
Gene is also survived by his daughter, Gina (Edward) Seeley, his granddaughter, Lauren Seeley, his grandson, Ryan Seeley, and son in-law, Paul Haluda.
Gene's youngest daughter, Susan Haluda, preceded him as did his first wife and mother of his daughters, Laurene Bartley.
Gene is also survived by the children and grandchildren of his second wife, Gertrude Bartley, and by many other family members.
Born to Albert and Nell Bartley in Louisville, KY, Gene had one sister, Dorothy Phillipoff Probst, who died in 2009.
A member of the Greatest Generation, Gene trained as a Navy Pilot during World War II but never saw action as the war ended about the time he received his wings. Gene was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a long-time member of its Sorin Society. Gene and Ann enjoyed 20 years as Notre Dame football and basketball season ticket holders. They rarely missed any games.
A natural salesman, Gene had a successful career at Burroughs Corporation selling business equipment. Even after retiring from Burroughs, Gene remained active and worked part-time for many years. He enjoyed golfing well into his 80s. He maintained and sailed his boat, The Peep Hen, on Diamond Lake until just a couple of years ago.
He had long been the patriarch of his family and was loved by all. A private memorial service is being planned.
