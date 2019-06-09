John F. Campbell



April 1, 1930 - June 7, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John F. Campbell, age 89, passed away at 8:05 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Healthwin in South Bend, IN. John was born on April 1, 1930 in Logansport, IN to Frank and Edith (Pate) Campbell, both of whom preceded in death.



On July 20, 1957 in South Bend, John and Virginia Mae Pilarski were united in marriage at Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend. His loving wife of 61 years, Virginia, preceded him in death on April 12, 2019. John is survived by daughters, Julie (Brent) Harnish of South Bend, Jill (John) Stevens of New Carlisle, IN, and Joni (Mike) Ames of LaPorte, IN; son, John (Diana) Campbell of South Bend; four grandchildren, Kathryn Campbell, Heather (Billy) Springer, Brandon Ames, and Jaidan Stevens; one great-grandchild, Ryder Springer; and his sister, Kathryn Butts. John was preceded in death by his two sisters, Dorothy Jones and Roberta Decker; and two brothers, Lester and Doyle Campbell.



John was employed for 18 years as a purchasing agent for U.S. Aviex. He also worked at Bendix Corporation for 17 years in the engineering department. John attended St. Anthony Parish in Buchanan, MI and later, Corpus Christi Catholic Church in South Bend.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Drive, South Bend, IN. Military graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN and from 12:00-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John F. Campbell may be donated to St. Joseph County 4-H Horse and Pony Club, Attn: Kathy Wolff, 380 Sycamore Road, Walkerton, IN 46574 or to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.