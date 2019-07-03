Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
300 Compton Street
New Carlisle, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
300 Compton Street
New Carlisle, IN
View Map
John F. "Jack" Curl


1940 - 2019
John F. "Jack" Curl Obituary
John F. “Jack” Curl

June 6, 1940 - June 30, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - John F. “Jack” Curl, 79, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 in his home, following an illness.

He was born on June 6, 1940 to the late Basil and Marjorie (Roberts) Curl in Kalamazoo, MI and was raised in South Bend, IN, before moving to New Carlisle, IN in 1961. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Widelski in 2009.

Jack graduated in 1959 from Central High School in South Bend, IN. He retired from Unifrax in New Carlisle, IN, where he worked as an Electrician since 1974.

On June 6, 1983 he married Ila M. (Wiltfong) Nickerson at the Community Church in New Carlisle, IN.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Ila M. Curl of New Carlisle, IN; two daughters, April Aguilera of Illinois and Tammy (Tim) Nigh of Shelbyville, IN; four sons, Daniel Curl of Mishawaka, IN, David (Genia) Curl of Fish Lake, IN, Donald (Linda) Curl of New Carlisle, IN, and Douglas (fiance Tricia Armstrong) Curl of New Carlisle, IN; two grandchildren that they raised, Brandon (Alyssa) Curl from Burlington, IA and Cody (Jessica) Curl from New Carlisle, IN; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean (Pete) Womer of South Bend, IN and Stella Gillen of Missouri; and one brother, Kenneth (Sally) Curl of South Bend, IN.

Jack was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post #297, both in New Carlisle, IN. He was a Junior Achievement Instructor, a Volunteer Fireman for the New Carlisle Fire Department for 13 years, and a Cub Scout Volunteer for over 45 years, where he was a Scout Leader for 17 years.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN and from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 300 Compton Street, New Carlisle, IN 46552.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in New Carlisle, IN, with Pastor Kalvin Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery, where Military Honors will be performed.

Memorial contributions may be made to: New Carlisle Fire Department, P.O. Box 89, New Carlisle, IN 46552; United Methodist Church, 300 Compton Street, P.O. Box 136, New Carlisle, IN 46552; or The Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019
