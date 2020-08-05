John F. Leyes Sr.
May 28, 1944 - August 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - John Frederick Leyes Sr., 76, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Sprenger Health Care, after an illness.
John was born on May 28, 1944, in Mishawaka, the son of Alfred and Helen (Kellner) Leyes.
On June 10, 1989, in Mishawaka John married Evelyn (Warble) Schuster.
John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Evelyn, his children, Michele Leyes of North Little Rock, AK and John F. Leyes Jr. of South Bend; his grandchildren, Samantha Leyes, Isabella Gianesi, and Valentina Gianesi; and three nieces, Loraine Bianco, Janet Martino, and Diane Leyes. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Thomas Leyes.
John worked at Wheelabrator Corporation in Mishawaka and then for Stone Container in Mishawaka until his retirement in 2009. He was a faithful member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka and enjoyed his family, friends, pets, and the outdoors.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, one hour prior to services at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am in the church with Rev. John Eze officiating. A private burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Peace Church.
