John F. Miller



April 26, 1952 - April 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John F. Miller passed away on the morning of Thursday, April 4, 2019.



John was born to Walter Miller and Anna (Weiss) Baldwin and a stepfather, Donald Baldwin. John joined the Airforce in 1971 and proudly severed four years. John retired as a counselor at Indiana Vocational Rehabilitation after 19 years.



John was a loving father and the nicest man you would ever meet. He is survived by his daughter, Alison (Dylan) Miller-Giles; his cousin who was like a sister, Donelen Yoder, and several extended family members. John loved the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame as well as music, especially The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. with Military Honors at 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019