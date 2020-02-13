|
|
John F. “Jack” Riedle
Jan. 15, 1962 - Feb. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jack Riedle died unexpectedly on February 7, 2020 from injuries suffered in an automobile accident. Jack was born January 15, 1962 in South Bend to the late Marialyce (Matthews) and Francis A. “Frank” Riedle. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Firth and a brother, Francis A. “Frank” Riedle, Jr. He is survived by two sisters, Christina O'Gorman and Kate Fahey (Mike); four brothers, Rock Riedle, Joseph Riedle (Mary Ellen), Martin Riedle (Donna), and Steven Riedle; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Jack was multi-talented and enjoyed expressing his creativity in music, art, and humor. He attended Indiana University and received an Associates Degree in Music. Jack was well known and loved by the Bloomington community. Jack enjoyed an eclectic life which is why he enjoyed living in Seattle and Bloomington. He often returned to his old stomping grounds to try to re-capture some of those moments. The friends that he met during his adventures were always close to his heart, no matter where he called home. Despite a life-time of health challenges, Jack was always willing to fight the battle. No matter what obstacle was thrown in front of him, he always looked forward to a hopeful and happy future. He was a warm-hearted, loving, caring man, with a heart of gold. Jack was a kind soul and will be dearly missed by friends and family alike. He will especially be missed by his brother Steven, with whom he shared a home and a life long struggle with hemophilia. Steven was an integral part of supporting Jack during his many health challenges.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St. The family will receive friends to celebrate Jack's life from 2:00 p.m.until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16 in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hemophilia of Indiana c/o [email protected] Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020