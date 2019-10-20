Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Stevens


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Stevens Obituary
John F. Stevens

March 24, 1971 - Oct. 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - John F. Stevens, 48, of Fort Wayne, IN (formerly of South Bend) passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in his home. He was born on March 24, 1971, in South Bend, to the late Fred and Kathleen (Nijak) Stevens. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend, class of 1989. John worked in construction and recently at Cap and Cork in Fort Wayne. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews. In his youth John was a tremendous athlete starring in all three sports. He was highly recruited coming out of high school by several Big Ten schools for football. John would go on to play baseball and basketball in college and if not for an injury John would have had the opportunity to play professional baseball. John was a very entertaining storyteller and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his brother, Jake (Kerri) Stevens of Fort Wayne; three nieces, Miah, Kira, and Whitley; five nephews, Jordon (Courtnie), Adyn, Coley, Daimen, and LP; four cousins, Jeannie (Phil) Barnette, Kathy Lynn (Andrew) Ruess, Stan (Stephanie) Park, and Sarah Park-O'Hara (Jake Piechowiak); his aunt and uncle, Kevin and Nancy Park and uncle, Jerry Jerry Fish; two great nieces, Breilla and Emmlynn; life-long friends, Brad Myers and Chris Sage, and several more cousins and friends. A Memorial Service for John will be held at Noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Chapel, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where friends may visit for two hours prior to the service. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now