John F. Stevens
March 24, 1971 - Oct. 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - John F. Stevens, 48, of Fort Wayne, IN (formerly of South Bend) passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in his home. He was born on March 24, 1971, in South Bend, to the late Fred and Kathleen (Nijak) Stevens. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend, class of 1989. John worked in construction and recently at Cap and Cork in Fort Wayne. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews. In his youth John was a tremendous athlete starring in all three sports. He was highly recruited coming out of high school by several Big Ten schools for football. John would go on to play baseball and basketball in college and if not for an injury John would have had the opportunity to play professional baseball. John was a very entertaining storyteller and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his brother, Jake (Kerri) Stevens of Fort Wayne; three nieces, Miah, Kira, and Whitley; five nephews, Jordon (Courtnie), Adyn, Coley, Daimen, and LP; four cousins, Jeannie (Phil) Barnette, Kathy Lynn (Andrew) Ruess, Stan (Stephanie) Park, and Sarah Park-O'Hara (Jake Piechowiak); his aunt and uncle, Kevin and Nancy Park and uncle, Jerry Jerry Fish; two great nieces, Breilla and Emmlynn; life-long friends, Brad Myers and Chris Sage, and several more cousins and friends. A Memorial Service for John will be held at Noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Chapel, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where friends may visit for two hours prior to the service. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019