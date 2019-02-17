John F. “Chico”



Trovatore Jr.



April 15, 1927 - Feb. 12, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - John F. “Chico” Trovatore Jr., 91, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL.



John was born on April 15, 1927 in Elkhart, IN, to John F. and Josephine (Iavagnillio) Trovatore Sr.



John is survived by his longtime loving companion, Charliene Johnson of Mishawaka, one son, John H. (Jeanie) Trovatore of California, his half sister, Mary (Terry) Stewart, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



John was preceded death by his parents; a son, Jimmie Joseph Trovatore in 2001; and his siblings, Pasquale (Frances) Trovatore, Orlando (Nita) Trovatore, Antoinette (Mike) Mueller, Anne (Ted) Lese, John Trovatore, and Joanne Sigsbee.



John was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in World War II in Japan. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Mishawaka, the Moose Lodge, Local Bricklayers Union #4 of Indiana and Kentucky, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Marine Corps League, Eagles, IARA and USAC. John raced cars at the South Bend Motor Speedway and also at nearby racetracks.



John was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, where there will also be visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka where V.F.W. #360 will conduct military honors. Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.