Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery
61300 U.S. 31 South
South Bend, IN
John G. Harris


1932 - 2020
John G. Harris Obituary
John G. Harris

March 8, 1932 - Jan. 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - John G. Harris, 87, of South Bend, IN passed away at 5:02 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1932 in South Bend, IN to the late Frank and Eleanore Harris.

John is survived by four sons, Mark Harris, Mike (Nanette) Harris, and Greg (Lori) Harris, all of CA and John (Pam) Harris of Las Vegas, NV; stepsons, Rick (Grace) Stephens and Ken Stephens, both of South Bend, IN; stepdaughter, Kim (A.J.) Morey of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Rita (Graham) Harris in 1955; and 2nd wife, Karin (Margot) Harris in 1982.

John was a lifelong resident of South Bend. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Central High School where he was the first to win a letter sweater in swimming and diving. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950-1953. John was wounded but stayed and finished his service. He was an avid gambler and a forty-one-year recovering AA member.

A Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, January 10, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery, 61300 U.S. 31 South, South Bend, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
