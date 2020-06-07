John “Mike” Glenn
Nov. 27, 1954 - June 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John “Mike” Glenn, 65, was born November 27, 1954 in Mishawaka to John “Jay” and Dorothy (Tedder) Glenn and rode off into the sunset on Monday, June 1, 2020, preceded in death by his father.
Those left to cherish the memory of Mike are his loving wife of 46 years, Rita (Sobecki) Glenn; their sons, Jason (Mackenzie) Glenn and Joshua (Melissa) Glenn; grandchildren, Macy Jae, Kennedy, Brody, Reese, Campbell, & Sloane Glenn; his mother, Dorothy Glenn; sister, Sherry “Sis” (J. Ned) Parker; brother, James “Randy” (Terri) Glenn; and a mass of family members and friends, whom he considered family.
Mike was a committed son, brother, husband, father, and friend throughout his life who always found time to lend a hand. Mike attended Holy Family Catholic Church with his family and was able to work his entire professional career with his childhood and lifelong friend, Rocky, at L. L. Geans & Sons Inc. He was a hard worker, who knew how to reward himself for it. When he wasn't working or heading off to Iowa or Mexico with Rita, Steve & Judi, he could be found on “The Deck”, overlooking the pool while grilling finger foods, a.k.a. ribs & chicken, with his family, The Neighbors, and countless other friends, making sure all of the “kids” were staying out of trouble while sharing his wisdom and ensuring everyone was having a good time. He was able to spend the last few years on his new deck, The Sunset Bar & Grill, with the love of his life, capturing beautiful sunsets and scenery while relaxing to wind chimes.
Mike requested a wake to celebrate his life with family and friends, to a very specific playlist of music and pictures from his life, with an open bar and “finger foods”. The family will update everyone on the date and venue when the time is appropriate. He wants to let everyone know he is in a better place, feeling 18 years old again and full of life, and in no pain, with the people who went before him. He loves us all and wants us to be happy because he lived a full life and you can't ask for more.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to the American Cancer Society or The Marfan Foundation.
St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Nov. 27, 1954 - June 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John “Mike” Glenn, 65, was born November 27, 1954 in Mishawaka to John “Jay” and Dorothy (Tedder) Glenn and rode off into the sunset on Monday, June 1, 2020, preceded in death by his father.
Those left to cherish the memory of Mike are his loving wife of 46 years, Rita (Sobecki) Glenn; their sons, Jason (Mackenzie) Glenn and Joshua (Melissa) Glenn; grandchildren, Macy Jae, Kennedy, Brody, Reese, Campbell, & Sloane Glenn; his mother, Dorothy Glenn; sister, Sherry “Sis” (J. Ned) Parker; brother, James “Randy” (Terri) Glenn; and a mass of family members and friends, whom he considered family.
Mike was a committed son, brother, husband, father, and friend throughout his life who always found time to lend a hand. Mike attended Holy Family Catholic Church with his family and was able to work his entire professional career with his childhood and lifelong friend, Rocky, at L. L. Geans & Sons Inc. He was a hard worker, who knew how to reward himself for it. When he wasn't working or heading off to Iowa or Mexico with Rita, Steve & Judi, he could be found on “The Deck”, overlooking the pool while grilling finger foods, a.k.a. ribs & chicken, with his family, The Neighbors, and countless other friends, making sure all of the “kids” were staying out of trouble while sharing his wisdom and ensuring everyone was having a good time. He was able to spend the last few years on his new deck, The Sunset Bar & Grill, with the love of his life, capturing beautiful sunsets and scenery while relaxing to wind chimes.
Mike requested a wake to celebrate his life with family and friends, to a very specific playlist of music and pictures from his life, with an open bar and “finger foods”. The family will update everyone on the date and venue when the time is appropriate. He wants to let everyone know he is in a better place, feeling 18 years old again and full of life, and in no pain, with the people who went before him. He loves us all and wants us to be happy because he lived a full life and you can't ask for more.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to the American Cancer Society or The Marfan Foundation.
St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.