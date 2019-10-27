|
|
John “Jack” Gorman Keane
July 3, 1930 - Oct. 24, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - John “Jack” Gorman Keane, 89, of Notre Dame, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Hospice House. Born on July 3, 1930 to William G. and Esther (Centlivre) Keane, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he had lived locally since 1989, returning to the Midwest from Washington, D.C.
Jack had a successful and fulfilling 60-year career in business, government, and academe, always leading with integrity and intellect.
He began his career at US Steel where he met Rosemarie Halloran, his devoted wife of 60 years. On June 20, 1959, they married in Saint Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jack is survived by Rosemarie. Also surviving are two daughters, Sharon Keane and Janmarie (Jeff) Keane Schnabel both of Granger, Indiana; one son, John W. (Joan) Keane of Prior Lake, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, and Nicholas; two sisters, Molly Houlihan and Anne Newell both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother, Bill (Mary Joy) Keane of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He retired from his beloved University of Notre Dame where he served as the Gillen Dean and Korth Professor of Strategic Management in the College of Business Administration from 1989 to 1997 and as Korth Professor of Strategic Management until 2010. During his tenure, he guided and mentored many students through their life and career pursuits.
Prior to Notre Dame, he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to serve as the 18th Director of the United States Census Bureau, which he did from, 1984-1989. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor swore him into office. He testified before Congress 43 times and worked internationally signing protocols with numerous countries.
Jack also worked for J. Walter Thompson and Booz Allen Hamilton before founding Managing Change, Inc., a consulting firm focused on strategic planning.
He attended six universities earning degrees from Syracuse University (A.B.), University of Notre Dame (B.S.), Indiana University (M.B.A.), and the University of Pittsburgh (Ph.D.). He attended Sophia University in Tokyo in 1953-1954.
He was a member of the Knights of Malta and the President of the American Marketing Association. Jack loved to play sports including basketball and softball and he enjoyed cheering for the Fighting Irish and his beloved Cubbies.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Burial will then be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, where members of the United States Air Force will conduct Military Services. Jack was an Honorably Discharged Veteran of the United States Air Force after serving in military intelligence during the Korean War.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be directed to the Hospice Foundation or the American Cancer Association. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019