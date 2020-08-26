John H. Kidder
Sept. 23, 1933 - Aug. 22, 2020
WALKERTON, IN - John H. Kidder, 86, of Walkerton, passed away in Memorial Hospital of South Bend on August 22, after a brief illness.
John was born in South Bend, Indiana on September 23, 1933 to Alvin and Beatrice (Klockow) Kidder. John served his country proudly in the U.S. Army (as a White Coat) and was a member of American Legion Post #365 of North Liberty. He retired from Belle Way Trucking at age 81, after 64 total years as an over the road trucker. On May 1, 1954, in South Bend, he married the love of his life, Norma C. Ruff. They were members of the First Seventh-day Adventist Church of South Bend. John enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding his motorized bicycle; yet his greatest joy was being in the company of his wife (the love of his life), family, and friends.
John is survived by his loving wife, Norma along with their two daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Helgesen of Ft. Wayne and Chari L. (Peter) Krafft of Warsaw, Indiana. He was the proud grandfather of Lisa (Brandon) Kope and Carrie Lynn (Tyler) Shea, both of Ft. Wayne. John was also the great-grandfather of five, Mason, Treyson, Leigha, Jonathan, and Jaxon. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 27 from 4 until 8:00pm, in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Walkerton Chapel”, 1216 Roosevelt Rd., Walkerton. Visitation will require visitors to follow current health guidelines. A Funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00am on Friday, August 28 with Pastor Throstur Thordarson. John will be laid to rest in the Westlawn Cemetery in North Liberty, with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 365 burial team. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to either his church, South Bend First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1936 E. Altgeld St., South Bend, IN 46614, or the Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
.
