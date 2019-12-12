|
John “Jack” Henry
March 5, 1958 - Nov. 30, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - John “Jack” Henry, 61, was born in Chicago in 1958. He lived in Hudson Lake, Indiana from 1977 thru 1984. He then moved to Long Beach, California, where he was a decorated Orange County Fire Fighter, retiring in 2009.
Jack was an accomplished artist, writer, photographer, philosopher and teacher. He was an amazing self-taught cook.
He had an appreciation for restoring old cars, the favorites being his Studebaker and Mercedes.
Loving all things oceanic, Jack manned the helm of his own sailboats, “The Fourth Amendment” & “The Thistle Down” on the Pacific Ocean.
Jack came home to be with his family in October of this year. He passed away at his new home in Hudson Lake on November 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Brian & Lois Ann Henry, sister Jan Abell & brother David Henry.
He is survived by his aunt Caroline Jacobsen, his sister Joy Henry & husband Robert Herrold, nephew Nicholas John Henry, nieces Lisa Marie Jobbe and Dina Terese Jobbe, great-nieces & nephews Randi, Joshua, Sierra and Blake, and great-great-nieces Sylvia Rose & Alayna Celine.
As a member of The Neptune Society, Jack's ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean. Per his wishes, there will be no services. The family will host A Celebration of Life in the spring. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019