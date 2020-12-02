1/
John Hepler
1931 - 2020
John Hepler

Jan. 8, 1931 - Nov. 25, 2020

LAPORTE, IN - John N. Hepler of LaPorte, formerly of Hamlet, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Northwest LaPorte Hospital following an illness. He was born on January 8, 1931 in South Bend to the late Eugene G. and Gladys (Lake) Hepler and was 89 years-old at the time of his death.

He lived in the area his entire life and on October 24, 1953 in Bremen he married the love of his life, Daisy Stayton. They shared 67 wonderful years together. John graduated from Bourbon High School class of 1949, was a retired maintenance technician, a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Korean War, a life member of the Bremen VFW, and a Free and Accepted Mason with the Plymouth Lodge.

John is survived by his wife Daisy of LaPorte; one sister, Mary Stockman of Knox, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Delores Minix and one brother, Elwood Hepler.

It was John's wish to be cremated. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Argos. Condolences for the family can be left under John's obituary at rannellsfuneralhome.com. The Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel is honored to be entrusted with John's care and arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
