Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for John Horvath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Horvath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Horvath Obituary
John Horvath

Feb. 5, 1949 - May 27, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, MI - John Alex Horvath, 70, passed away May 27, 2019 at his home in Edwardsburg. He was born February 5, 1949 in South Bend, IN to the late Alex & Barbara (Ference) Horvath.

On June 28, 1986 in Niles, MI he married Donna Voyles; she survives along with 6 children, Amy Hovath, Carrie (Tony) Agostino, Robin (Damion) Ligocki, Lynn (Charlie) Bordelon, Teresa (Jeff) Pride, and John (Dena) Garber. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 1 sister, Cynthia (Robert) Ziliak; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John retired in 2014 from NCMI as a sheet metal supervisor after 30 years of service. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, Moose Lodge, and Eagles. In his spare time, he enjoyed car shows, riding his motorcycle, traveling, and watching game shows.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Caring Circle, 40255 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now