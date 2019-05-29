|
John Horvath
Feb. 5, 1949 - May 27, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - John Alex Horvath, 70, passed away May 27, 2019 at his home in Edwardsburg. He was born February 5, 1949 in South Bend, IN to the late Alex & Barbara (Ference) Horvath.
On June 28, 1986 in Niles, MI he married Donna Voyles; she survives along with 6 children, Amy Hovath, Carrie (Tony) Agostino, Robin (Damion) Ligocki, Lynn (Charlie) Bordelon, Teresa (Jeff) Pride, and John (Dena) Garber. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 1 sister, Cynthia (Robert) Ziliak; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John retired in 2014 from NCMI as a sheet metal supervisor after 30 years of service. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, Moose Lodge, and Eagles. In his spare time, he enjoyed car shows, riding his motorcycle, traveling, and watching game shows.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Caring Circle, 40255 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019