John Huther



Feb. 12, 1946 - March 1, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - John Allen Huther, 73, of Pendleton passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.



He was born to Terrence and Marcella Huther in Medford, Wisconsin.



John graduated from Cassopolis, Michigan High School and later from Michigan State University. He worked for the State of Michigan Treasury Department for 30 years. John loved fishing and took his sons on many a great fishing trip in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Canada.



John is survived by his sister, Joleen (Garry) Buck of Wake Forest, North Carolina; friend, Janette Batts of Anderson; four sons, Jeremy Byrne of Kansas City, Missouri, Joel Byrne of Pittsboro, John Paul Huther of Pendleton, and Jack Terrence Huther of Torrey, Utah; five grandchildren, Jaclin and Jillane Byrne, and Joshua, Sienna, and Dakota Huther, one niece, and a nephew.



John was preceded in death by his parents.



John Allen Huther was a great father and will be missed sincerely, with all our love.



A private family celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions are suggested to The Pendleton Community Library, Attention: Memorials, 595 E. Water St., Pendleton, IN 46064.



Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel, 211 E. State St. Pendleton, Indiana 46064.



Online condolences available at www.wilsonstpierre.com.