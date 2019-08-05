|
John J. Eiler
April 28, 1926 - July 26, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - John J. Eiler, age 93, passed away on July 26, 2019. John was born in South Bend Indiana April 28, 1926 to Gerald and Grace Eiler. He resided in South Bend and Mishawaka for most of his life where he retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and served on the USS Dayton in the Pacific. John married Phyllis J. Culp November 2, 1947 at First Baptist Church, Mishawaka, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, his son Scott Eiler, his parents Gerald and Grace Eiler, his sister Virginia Karnes of Indiana, and Troy Sloderbeck of Michigan. Survivors include his sister, Virginia Wagley of Indiana, his daughter, Linda Kujawski of Georgia, Paulette Sloderbeck of Michigan, 4 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He had been a Sebring resident for 25 years and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Sebring. John enjoyed woodworking, was a great handyman, and he loved helping people. Most of all, John had a heart for spreading God's Word. He loved missions and was a faithful prayer warrior. A Graveside Service will held August 9 at 1 pm in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Life Action Ministries, 2727 Niles/Buchanan Road, Buchanan, Michigan 49107. Friends and family are welcome to leave their condolences on the funeral chapel website: Bubbfuneralchapel.com.
